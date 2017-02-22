Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder

A Rio Grande City teenager has been indicted for the murders of a Rio Grande City man and his young son back in November. 17-year-old Jesus Angel Rebollar is charged with two counts of capital murder.

Rebollar is accused in the shooting deaths of 41-year-old Hector Garcia and his 3-year-old son Julian. They were found in Garcia’s bullet-riddled vehicle on a rural road north of Rio Grande City the evening of November 6th. Rebollar was behind bars on unrelated charges when he was served with the capital murder warrant a little more than a week after the killings.