Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified

Brownsville police have released the names of the two teenagers killed in a 1-vehicle wreck in Brownsville earlier this week.

Police are identifying the two as 16-year-old Pedro Herminio Cerda Rojas and 15-year-old Brayan Alfaro. they were in a vehicle with two others, also 16 and 15, that crashed into a small wood-frame house near West St. Charles and West 5th in a residential neighborhood in west Brownsville early Tuesday morning.

Police continue looking into all potential factors – including alcohol, drugs, distracted driving – that could have played a part in the deadly crash.