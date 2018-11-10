Home LOCAL Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified
Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified

0
0
AUTO CRASH HIGHWAY CRASH
now viewing

Teenage Victims Of Deadly Car Crash Identified

DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST
now playing

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

APTOPIX Kazakhstan Russia Space Station
now playing

NASA Exploring Flying Space Station Without Crew

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is blasting Donald Trump
now playing

McConnell, GOP Pushing 'mob behavior' Branding Of Dems

SOCIAL SECURITY CHECKS
now playing

Uptick In Social Security Checks For 2019 As Inflation Rises

President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.
now playing

Trump 'open-minded' On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY
now playing

Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver

GAVEL
now playing

Judge Doesn't Extend Order Keeping Girl, 9, On Life Support

police-lights-generic_26
now playing

Police Fatally Shoot Armed Man Outside Texas Police Station

JUNCTION TEXAS FLOOD 10-08-2018
now playing

Crews Still Looking For 4 Missing In West Texas Floods

IMMIGRANTS IMMIGRATION GROUP CAPTURED
now playing

Border Officials Alarmed By Migrants Abandoned In The Desert

Brownsville police have released the names of the two teenagers killed in a 1-vehicle wreck in Brownsville earlier this week.

Police are identifying the two as 16-year-old Pedro Herminio Cerda Rojas and 15-year-old Brayan Alfaro.   they were in a vehicle with two others, also 16 and 15, that crashed into a small wood-frame house near West St. Charles and West 5th in a residential neighborhood in west Brownsville early Tuesday morning.

Police continue looking into all potential factors – including alcohol, drugs, distracted driving – that could have played a part in the deadly crash.

Related posts:

  1. Vehicle Crash Kills Two Teens In Brownsville
  2. Head-On Wreck Kills Two Roma Residents
  3. Border Patrol Agent Killed In Webb County Collision
  4. Cameron County Sheriff’s Deputy Cleared In Deadly Shooting
Related Posts
DONALD TRUMP AND KENYA WEST

Kanye West Praises Trump Before White House Lunch

jsalinas 0
President Donald Trump during a joint news conference with Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy, at the White House in Washington.

Trump ‘open-minded’ On Stop-And-Frisk Policing

jsalinas 0
BORDER WALL RIO GRANDE VALLEY

Homeland Security Issues Another Texas Border Wall Waiver

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video