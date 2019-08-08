Teenager Charged For Social Media Threat Against Weslaco Walmart

A social media threat against the Walmart store in Weslaco Wednesday night has led to the arrest of a 13-year-old boy.

Weslaco police responded to the Walmart a little before 11 Wednesday night after learning about an Instragram post that made violent threats against the store.

Store management closed the store, police determined the threat was a hoax, and an overnight investigation assisted by the FBI led officers to a 13-year-old boy. His mother turned him in to police Thursday morning, the boy was charged with making a terroristic threat – a third-degree felony – and he’s in custody in the Hidalgo County Juvenile Detention Center. The Walmart reopened following the boy’s arrest.