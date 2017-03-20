Home LOCAL Teenager Dies A Week After Being Shot In Pharr Home Invasion
A teenager shot during a home invasion in Pharr a week ago has succumbed to his wounds. Pharr police say the 16-year-old boy died Sunday from multiple gunshot wounds.

The teen and a 48-year-old man were both shot after three armed and masked men burst into a home on the 900 block of East Dreyer Street last Monday night. The man remains hospitalized and is said to be in stable condition.

Police are not yet identifying the victims, but Channel 5 News reports the teenager played on the junior varsity soccer team at McAllen Memorial High School. The three suspects remain on the loose.

