Teenager Who Fired Pellet Gun Fatally Shot By Deputies
Teenager Who Fired Pellet Gun Fatally Shot By Deputies
TEXAS
Teenager Who Fired Pellet Gun Fatally Shot By Deputies

SHOOTING
Teenager Who Fired Pellet Gun Fatally Shot By Deputies

(AP) – A teenager has been shot and killed after he led Houston-area sheriff’s deputies on a car chase and then fired a pellet gun at them.  Assistant Chief Tim Navarre with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office says after the chase ended Wednesday, the teen was told to show his hands but instead reached into the car, grabbed the weapon and started firing.  Five deputies returned fire, striking the teen multiple times.  He has not been identified. Navarre says he was about 17 years old.

Navarre first described the teen’s weapon as a pistol but authorities later said it was a pellet gun.   He says the chase began when the teen passed a stopped school bus and led authorities through subdivisions before crashing into a ditch.

