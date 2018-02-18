Home TEXAS Teens Arrested For Threats Against Houston Areas Schools
(AP) – Authorities say two teenagers accused in separate incidents of making threats through social media to harm people at two Houston area schools have been arrested.

In one incident, investigators with the Fort Bent County Sheriff’s Office allege a 14-year-old student sent a message on Snapchat Friday morning indicating he was going to shoot a middle school in Missouri City.

In the other incident, a 15-year-old is accused of sending a message Friday afternoon through Snapchat that contained an image of students fleeing the deadly school shooting in Parkland, Florida. The student claimed the same would happen at a charter school in Katy.

The sheriff’s office says the students were each charged with making a terroristic threat, a felony.

Both students are in being held in a juvenile detention facility.

