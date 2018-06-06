Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies

Tejano superstar Jimmy Gonzalez, who fronted the Latin Grammy-winning band Grupo Mazz, has died.

The Brownsville native passed away Wednesday morning in San Antonio at the age of 67. A spokesman for the group’s record label says Gonzalez was in San Antonio to see relatives when he suffered diabetes-related complications and then suffered a heart attack. He died at Methodist Hospital. Funeral services are pending.

Grupo Mazz led by Jimmy Gonzalez, after he split with Joe Lopez, won the Latin Grammy for Best Tejano Album four straight years from 2001 to 2004.