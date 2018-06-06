Home LOCAL Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies
Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies

0
0
jmmy gonzalez mazz singer
now viewing

Tejano Legend And Brownsville Native Jimmy Gonzalez Dies

GAVEL
now playing

Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1
now playing

Federal Children's Shelter In Brownsville Working To Allow Visit By U.S. Senator

Donald Trump
now playing

Contradicting Trump, Ryan Agrees No Evidence Of Campaign Spy

GUATEMALEN VOLCANO
now playing

Guatemala Ponders Renewing Volcano Victim Hunt

thermometer hot temps
now playing

The Heat Is Back On High: May Smashes US Temperature Records

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM KARDASHIAN
now playing

Trump Commutes Kardashian-Backed Offender's Time

IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS
now playing

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

LONDON LUXURY HOTEL FIRE
now playing

No Injuries From London Hotel Fire Yet Reported

DONALD TRUMP AND KIM JUN UN NORTH KOREA UNITED STATES
now playing

Giuliani Says Kim Jong Un 'begged' For Summit

PLANE CRASH
now playing

Kenya Search Suspended For Missing Plane Carrying 10 People

Tejano superstar Jimmy Gonzalez, who fronted the Latin Grammy-winning band Grupo Mazz, has died.

The Brownsville native passed away Wednesday morning in San Antonio at the age of 67. A spokesman for the group’s record label says Gonzalez was in San Antonio to see relatives when he suffered diabetes-related complications and then suffered a heart attack. He died at Methodist Hospital.  Funeral services are pending.

Grupo Mazz led by Jimmy Gonzalez, after he split with Joe Lopez, won the Latin Grammy for Best Tejano Album four straight years from 2001 to 2004.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge
  2. Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills
  3. Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle
  4. Republican Advances In California Primary With Trump’s Help
Related Posts
GAVEL

Harlingen Native Confirmed As The Next Brownsville Federal Judge

jsalinas 0
U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley in Brownsville trying to enter immigration holding area old walmart-1

Federal Children’s Shelter In Brownsville Working To Allow Visit By U.S. Senator

jsalinas 0
IMMIGRATION IMMIGRANTS

Vela, Gonzalez Commit To Petition To Force House Vote On Immigration Bills

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video