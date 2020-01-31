TEXAS

Televangelist Hagee’s Brother Arrested For Ongoing Child Sex Assault

By 149 views
0

A former captain with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s office is accused of child sexual assault. The 74-year-old suspect, Jack Hagee, is the brother of San Antonio televangelist John Hagee.

The Baytown Police Department says Hagee is charged with indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. The reported victim is a 38-year-old woman who claims Hagee started assaulting her repeatedly when she was four-or-five-years-old and continued until she was 13. He was between the ages of 43 and 51 during this time.

Three Detained, BB Gun Found After ‘Armed Subjects’ Report

Previous article

Pilots’ Union Sues American Airlines To Stop China Flights

Next article

You may also like

Comments

Comments are closed.

More in TEXAS