Televangelist Hagee’s Brother Arrested For Ongoing Child Sex Assault

A former captain with the Harris County Precinct 3 Constable’s office is accused of child sexual assault. The 74-year-old suspect, Jack Hagee, is the brother of San Antonio televangelist John Hagee.

The Baytown Police Department says Hagee is charged with indecency with a child and aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14. The reported victim is a 38-year-old woman who claims Hagee started assaulting her repeatedly when she was four-or-five-years-old and continued until she was 13. He was between the ages of 43 and 51 during this time.