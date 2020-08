A temperature scanner in use in public buildings detects if a person has a fever and if so, then sends an email to the HR department.

The Documation scanner is now in place at the San Antonio Food Bank. The COVID-19 inspired contactless thermal temperature scanner screens visitors and employees. It can measure a person’s temperature in less than a second with more than 98-percent accuracy.

The scanner sends an email to HR if somebody enters the building with a fever.