Tempers Flare In Congress Over Sanctions On Iran, Russia

(AP) – Tempers are flaring in Congress over legislation that would impose economic penalties against Russia and Iran.

Republicans and Democrats are spreading blame for delays that threaten to prevent passage of the bill until after President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin meet next week in Germany.

The measure cleared the Senate two weeks ago with 98 votes – an overwhelming margin suggesting it would speed quickly through the House and to Trump.   But the bill has run into headwinds.

House GOP leaders say the legislation violates a constitutional requirement that legislation involving revenue must start in the House.  Lawmakers insist the problems are technical not substantive. Yet Democrats are accusing Republicans of stalling for time in a bid to weaken the penalties against Russia at the Trump administration’s behest.

