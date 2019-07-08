Ten Democratic Candidates Address Educators In Houston

Ten of the Democratic presidential candidates are back on the campaign trail after putting in a joint appearance in Houston on Friday. The candidates spoke to about seven-thousand members of the at the George R. Brown Convention Center downtown.

The speakers were former Vice President Joe Biden, Senator Bernie Sanders, former San Antonio mayor Julian Castro, former congressman Beto O’Rourke, Senators Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren, and Kamala Harris, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Washington Governor Jay Inslee, and Ohio Congressman Tim Ryan.

Photo courtesy of Houston Public Media