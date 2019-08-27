Ten Texas Colleges Ranked Among 100 Safest In The Nation

A new survey says ten Texas colleges are among the top 100 safest campuses nationwide, and UTSA is looking good.

A Secure Life, a website that focuses on home security, based the ranking on property crimes such as burglary, robbery, and car theft. UTSA came in at 30, right behind the highest-ranked Texas school, Sam Houston State in Huntsville, at 28. Baylor and Texas A&M barely made the list, ranking at 95 and 98.

The other Texas schools were Texas Woman’s University, Texas Tech, the University of North Texas, and UT campuses in Austin, Dallas, and the Rio Grande Valley.