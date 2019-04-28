Tenn. Police Increase Death Toll At 2 Homes To 7

This undated booking photo provided by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Michael Cummins. Authorities say Cummins, 25, was taken into custody Saturday, April 27, 2019, in the investigation into several bodies found in two homes near Westmoreland, Tenn. Authorities say when the suspect Cummins was captured, he produced multiple weapons, prompting an officer to shoot him. Cummins was taken to a local hospital. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP)

(AP) – Authorities say a sixth body has been found in a residence in rural Tennessee, bringing the death toll at two area homes to seven.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said Sunday in a news release that forensic scientists working at the scene at a home near the community of Westmoreland found the sixth body. Another victim’s body was found at another home in the area Saturday.

The state’s top law enforcement agency believes the two scenes are related. Efforts to identify the victims are ongoing. A 25-year-old suspect was arrested Saturday after being shot and wounded by police.