Terror-Related Twitter Threats Bring Federal Indictment Against Harlingen Man

An 18-year-old Harlingen man has been indicted in connection with terroristic threats he allegedly made targeting federal and religious buildings.

A federal grand jury has handed up a 6-count indictment against Joel Hayden Schrimsher, connecting him to social media threats to bomb the Federal Reserve, set fire to a mosque, and shoot up a synagogue. Schrimsher was arrested in June by local police after the ATF had tipped them off to a series of threatening tweets on Twitter that investigators traced to the Harlingen teenager.

The Brownsville Herald has reported that during a search of Schrimsher’s home, authorities turned up chemicals used to make explosives along with white supremacist literature. Schrimsher could make his initial federal court appearance on the charges this week.