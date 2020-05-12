Tesla’s Musk Defies Lockdown Order, Restarts Cali. Factory

Vehicles are seen parked at the Tesla car plant Monday, May 11, 2020, in Fremont, Calif. The parking lot was nearly full at Tesla's California electric car factory Monday, an indication that the company could be resuming production in defiance of an order from county health authorities. (AP Photo/Ben Margot)

(AP) — Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed on Twitter that the company has restarted its California factory, a move that defied local government orders involving measures to contain the coronavirus. In a Monday tweet, Musk said he would be on the assembly line and asked that he be arrested if authorities take anyone into custody. The plant in Fremont employs 10,000 workers and had been closed since March 23. No agency appeared ready to enforce the order against Tesla. The company previously sued the county health department seeking to overturn its order, and Musk threatened to move Tesla’s manufacturing operations and headquarters from the state.