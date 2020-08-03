Test Rocket Launch From Boca Chica Possible

This is the week we could see the second launch of a test rocket from the SpaceX complex on Boca Chica Beach. The Starship prototype called the SN5 successfully underwent a crucial engine test last Thursday, setting the stage for its first test flight. Plans are to launch the SN5 up to 150 meters, or about 500 feet. The closures of Boca Chica Beach and of State Highway 4 have been ordered by Cameron County, and the FAA has issued flight restrictions prohibiting aircraft from flying in the area. The test launch of the Mars Starship prototype would be the second such launch from Boca Chica Beach, following the just less-than-a-minute flight of a smaller model called the Starhopper back on August 27th of last year.