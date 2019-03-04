Testimony Being Heard In Drug Conspiracy Trial Of Ex-Lawman

Three weeks after a jury was seated, testimony is underway in the federal drug conspiracy trial of a former La Joya police chief. Geovani Hernandez is standing trial on two counts of conspiring to distribute a controlled substance. The trial comes about a year-and-a-half after Hernandez was arrested while working with the Progreso Police Department.

Hernandez had been under investigation amid accusations he was using his position to help a drug trafficking organization move cocaine through the Valley. Court documents indicate Hernandez planned to use the money he was being paid to mount a campaign for a Hidalgo County constable’s post.