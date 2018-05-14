Testimony Underway In Trial Of One Suspect Charged With Killing A Border Patrol Agent

Jurors are hearing testimony in the death penalty trial of one of two men charged with killing Border Patrol agent Javier Vega. 34-year-old Gustavo Tijerina-Sandoval is charged with capital murder and attempted capital murder stemming from an incident near coastal Willacy County where Vega was shot and killed, and his father was wounded.

The elder Vega was one of the first witnesses prosecutors called to the stand Monday to recount the events of August 3rd 2014.

Agent Vega was off duty that day and fishing with his family when two armed men drove up and tried to rob them. As Vega pulled a gun, one of the suspects shot him in the chest, and his father in the hip. The trial is being held in Cameron County. The case was ordered moved after a judge agreed an unbiased jury could not be selected in Willacy County.