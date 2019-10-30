Testing Begins For New Space-X Prototype Rocketship

A 2-week testing period is underway for the prototype of the new SpaceX Starship at its facility on Boca Chica Beach. Workers are testing the prototype of the Mk1 – a 3-engine rocket much taller and more powerful than the Starhopper vehicle that completed a short and successful launch in late August.

The rocket has been under construction at Boca Chica for the past several months. SpaceX is describing the new series of activities as routine system testing, and says there will be no launches during the period. However, the activity will require the usual beach and road closures to be put into effect during the testing days.

The next tentative rocket test dates are November 2nd and November 7th, with alternate dates stretching to November 12th.