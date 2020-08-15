TEXAS

Testing Drops In Texas, As Schools Reopen, Football Resumes

By 80 views
0
Medical personnel administer COVID-19 testing at a drive-through site, Friday, Aug. 14, 2020, in San Antonio. Coronavirus testing in Texas has dropped significantly, mirroring nationwide trends, just as schools reopen and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

(AP) — Texas leaders who grappled with coronavirus testing shortages for much of the pandemic are now facing the opposite problem: not enough takers. The number of coronavirus tests being done each day in Texas has dropped by the thousands in August, mirroring nationwide trends. The drop comes even as deaths are continuing to climb and just as students are returning to class and football teams charge ahead with plans to play. The trend worries health experts who fear that states are flying blind into fall unless enough testing is done to keep the virus in check.

Floyd’s Death Spurs Push To Train Cops To Stop Police Abuse

Previous article

Homes With Grandparents Weigh Virus Risk As School Starts

Next article

You may also like

More in TEXAS