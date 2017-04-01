Home LOCAL Tex-Dot Closing In On Final Route For State Highway 68
LOCAL
There will be one more public meeting before a final route is selected for the new State Highway 68 through eastern Hidalgo County. TEX-DOT officials saying one of three routes revealed at a public meeting in Donna Tuesday will likely be the one chosen.

TEX-DOT picked those three options out of the original nine based on comments from a previous public meeting, and officials say the final route will be selected based on comments from Tuesday’s public meeting, and a final session this summer.

Judging from this week’s meeting, there is still a lot of opposition to the thoroughfare from both home and business owners who fear losing their property. The proposed 4-lane highway would run from Expressway 83 near Donna to Expressway 281 in Edinburg.

