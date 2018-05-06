Home TEXAS Texan Crosses Border To See Deported Dad Before Graduation
(AP) – A West Texas youth donned cap and gown to walk across the border into Mexico and visit her deported father before graduating from high school.

Leslie Silva of El Paso, in cellphone video shot by a sister, hugged their father Sunday at a border crossing in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico. Silva then returned to El Paso and graduated from Eastlake High School, with plans to study nursing.

Silva, who posted images online, told KVIA-TV that her father’s been deported three times and she wanted him to see her in a cap and gown.  The El Paso Times reports Silva says her father was caught living illegally in El Paso in 2007, returned to Mexico, then deported twice more since then.  Silva says she and her family visit him often in Mexico.

