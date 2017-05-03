Home TEXAS Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot
Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot
TEXAS
0

Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot

0
0
KJHJK
now viewing

Texan Sentenced To 21 Years In Failed Murder-For-Hire Plot

920×920
now playing

2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault

March_4_Trump_California_62689
now playing

The Latest: 10 Arrested In Pro-Trump Rally In Berkeley

JOIJ
now playing

NYPD Probing Possible Vandalism At Largely Jewish Cemetery

1703041408-Trump-Accuses-Obama-Of-Wiretapping
now playing

Trump Accuses Obama Of Tapping His Phones, Invokes Watergate

images
now playing

Prosecutors: NY Man Willing To Sacrifice Self For Jihad

IUIUY
now playing

Flip The Script: Cursive Sees Revival In School Instruction

220×125
now playing

Republicans In Maine, Utah Want Trump To Undo Monuments

KHJ
now playing

Income Tax Audits Plummet As IRS Loses Agents To Budget Cuts

Mike Pence
now playing

Pence Criticizes AP For Publishing His Wife's Email Address

784f9c2c11b34da58c91f17503215a55-780×520
now playing

Immigration Courts: Record Number Of Cases, Many Problems

(AP) – Authorities say a North Texas man has been sentenced to 21 years in prison in a failed 2015 murder-for-hire plot to have his daughter’s boyfriend killed.

Jeffrey Bryan Peyton was sentenced Friday in Wichita Falls. The 58-year-old Wichita Falls man in January pleaded guilty to criminal solicitation to commit murder.

Wichita Falls police say the person who met Peyton and posed as a potential hit man was an undercover officer. Police say the boyfriend helped investigators by posing in a photograph staged to look as if he’d been shot. The boyfriend wasn’t hurt.

Peyton’s 39-year-old wife, Christina, was also arrested in the solicitation investigation and remained in custody Saturday pending trial.

Related posts:

  1. Trial To Begin In More Than Decade-Old Murder Of Longtime Valley Educator
  2. Attempted Murder Charge Upgraded To Murder After Edinburg Victim Dies
  3. Teenage Suspect Indicted In Starr County Double-Murder
  4. 2 Salvadoran Murder, Kidnapping Suspects Had Satanic Shrine
Related Posts
920×920

2 Ex-San Antonio Police Officers Convicted Of Sex Assault

Danny Castillon 0
JHGJG

Texas Woman Who Got Prison For Voter Fraud Out On Appeal

Danny Castillon 0
imagesUPDY6ILL

Feds Detain Immigrant At Texas Courthouse, Attorney Says

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video