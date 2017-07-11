Texans Deciding 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

(AP) – Texas voters are deciding on seven proposed amendments to the state Constitution. The polls are open until 7 p.m. Tuesday. No statewide offices are up for grabs on this ballot. Congressional and legislative races elections are still a year away.

The seven proposed amendments range from issues related to property tax exemptions for disabled veterans to reducing restrictions on Texans borrowing against equity in their homes.

Proposition 7 would let banks and credit unions offer raffles and other prizes to people opening savings accounts. Records show the Texas Legislature has proposed 673 constitutional amendments, with 491 approved by voters, 179 defeated and three failing to make the ballot for “reasons that are historically obscure.” That’s according to a report by the Texas Legislative Council.