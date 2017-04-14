Home TEXAS Texans OL Quessenberry Breaks Victory Bell After Chemo
(AP) – Texans offensive lineman David Quessenberry was so happy to finish chemotherapy at a Houston medical center that he exuberantly rang an end-of-cancer-treatment bell and broke it.

Quessenberry, who in 2014 was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin T-cell lymphoblastic lymphoma, had his last treatment Tuesday at the University of Texas MD Anderson Center. A plaque, featuring a bell and a cord, encourages patients who’ve completed chemotherapy treatment to clang the bell to sound their recovery efforts.

The 300-pound Quessenberry, in a video posted to his Instagram account, is shown ringing the bell with such enthusiasm that he yanked it off the wall – with medical personnel cheering him on.  Quessenberry, who played for San Jose State, was a sixth-round pick in 2013 for the Texans.

