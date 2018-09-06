Home TEXAS Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma
Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma
TEXAS
Texans Safety Andre Hal Diagnosed With Hodgkin Lymphoma

(AP) – Houston Texans safety Andre Hal has been diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma, a cancer of the blood cells.

The team says Friday he received the preliminary diagnosis from team physician Dr. James Muntz and has consulted with doctors at Houston’s MD Anderson Cancer Center. The Texans add that Hal is “undergo testing and evaluation and is discussing his treatment options.”

Hal is 26 and starting his fifth year with the Texans. In a statement released by the team, Hal says he won’t let the diagnosis stop him from fulfilling his dreams and doesn’t want anyone to feel sorry for him. He insists he knows how to beat the illness and “will beat it.”

The Texans ownership describes Hal as “tough and faithful.”

