Texans Surveyed On Comfortability With Various Activities As State Reopens

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, a shopper leaves a Gucci store as other wait to enter at North Park Mall in Dallas, Saturday, May 2, 2020. Texas charged into its first weekend of re-opening the economy with residents allowed to go back to malls, restaurants, movie theaters and retail stores in limited numbers. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

As Texas begins to reopen, a new poll shows many Texans are comfortable with resuming some activities while others will probably have to wait a while.

The Dallas Morning News-University of Texas at Tyler poll found 51-percent of those surveyed said it’ll take them until after July 30th to fly on an airplane again. Other activities that don’t fare so well are shopping in person and attending sporting events.

However, 49-percent of those polled said they’d be extremely or slightly comfortable dining out.