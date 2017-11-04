Texas: 1 Person, Vehicle Missing In Fort Hood Flooding

(AP) – Emergency officials are searching for a driver whose private vehicle was swept into a flooded creek at Fort Hood after storms dumped up to 8 inches of rain in Central Texas.

Post spokesman Chris Haug had no immediate details on the person missing Tuesday in Clear Creek. Fort Hood officials closed all low-water crossings amid the heavy rain. The National Weather Service on Tuesday issued a flash flood warning for Coryell and Bell counties, following reports of up to 8 inches of rain since Monday in the area.

Haug says three other people, including at least one soldier, escaped their respective vehicles Monday night after being caught in high water on Fort Hood. Haug says a Bradley Fighting Vehicle, during a training exercise, got stuck in mud.