Texas 10 Most Wanted List Sex Offender Captured In Florida
Texas 10 Most Wanted List Sex Offender Captured In Florida

Texas 10 Most Wanted List Sex Offender Captured In Florida

(AP) – A Houston man on the Texas 10 Most Wanted sex offender list has been caught in Florida.   The Texas Department of Public Safety on Thursday announced the arrest of 59-year-old Jose Mario Lopez.

Lopez was located Monday at a park in Winter Haven, Florida, about 45 miles southwest of Orlando. Winter Haven police arrested Lopez, who was wanted for parole violation and failure to register as a sex offender.

Lopez in January cut off his ankle monitor and fled from a Houston facility.   Records show Lopez in 1983 was convicted in San Patricio County of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit a sex offense against a 15-year-old girl. He was sentenced to 70 years in prison, paroled in 2015 and required to register as a sex offender.

