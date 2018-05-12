Home TEXAS ‘Texas 7’ Inmate Executed For Officer’s Killing
‘Texas 7’ Inmate Executed For Officer’s Killing
TEXAS
0

‘Texas 7’ Inmate Executed For Officer’s Killing

0
0
JOSEPH GARCIA TX 7 EXECUTED
now viewing

‘Texas 7’ Inmate Executed For Officer’s Killing

GEORGE W BUSH AT FATHER’S EULOGY
now playing

George W Bush Says He Called Dad 'wonderful'

YEMEN
now playing

Expectations Low As Yemen's Warring Parties Meet For Talks

FACEBOOK
now playing

UK Parliament Releases Internal Facebook Documents

LE MOONVES
now playing

Report Details New Allegations Of Moonves' Sexual Misconduct

DONALD TRUMP AND CHINA
now playing

Trump Optimistic Despite Haze Around China Trade

MIGRANTS IMMIGRANTS IN SHELTERS
now playing

Supplies Low For Shelters Helping Migrants As Holidays Near

Homeland Security Dep’t Holds Press Conf. On Border Security And Nat’l Security
now playing

Far From Migrant Caravans, Border Crossings Surge

gavel
now playing

Texas Death Sentence Again Thrown Out Over Disability Claims

GEORGE BUSH HANDS ITEM TO MICHELL OBAMA
now playing

Mrs. Obama Smiles After George W Bush Greeting

death investigation
now playing

Man's Death In Harlingen Being Called "Suspicious"

(AP) – A member of the notorious “Texas 7” gang of escaped prisoners has been executed for the fatal shooting of a suburban Dallas police officer during a Christmas Eve robbery nearly 18 years ago.  Joseph Garcia received lethal injection Tuesday evening for the 2000 shooting death of Irving police Officer Aubrey Hawkins.

The 47-year-old Garcia was part of a group of seven inmates who broke out of a South Texas prison December 2000 and committed numerous robberies before being captured, including the one during which they killed Hawkins.

The group was captured the following month. One inmate killed himself with police closing in, while the other six were convicted and sentenced to die. Four have been executed, including Garcia, and the other two are awaiting execution dates.

Related posts:

  1. Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested
  2. SERGIO SANCHEZ
  3. Brownsville Cop Shooting Suspect Pleads Not Guilty
  4. Few Patients Benefit From Medical Cannabis Under Texas Law
Related Posts
MIGRANTS IMMIGRANTS IN SHELTERS

Supplies Low For Shelters Helping Migrants As Holidays Near

jsalinas 0
gavel

Texas Death Sentence Again Thrown Out Over Disability Claims

jsalinas 0
SEXUAL ASSAULT-2

Elderly Man Accused Of Getting 12-Year-Old Pregnant

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video