Home TEXAS Texas ‘affluenza’ Teen’s Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail
Texas ‘affluenza’ Teen’s Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas ‘affluenza’ Teen’s Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail

0
0
ETHAN COUCH
now viewing

Texas ‘affluenza’ Teen’s Lawyers Seek His Release From Jail

COURT JUDGE GAVEL
now playing

Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution

WireAP_ab1e31e40f08401590b8a947664f78e0_12x5_1600
now playing

Martin McGuinness, Irish Rebel Turned Politician, Dies At 66

Trump_06442
now playing

Trump Urges Support For Health Care Plan So He Can Move On

D91F2764-2DEA-4068-9F04-E11C312DDCA8_cx0_cy7_cw0_w1023_r1_s
now playing

GOP Leaders Propose Health Bill Changes To Help Older People

Still0320_00005_1490021005830_2904287_ver1.0
now playing

FBI Probing Trump-Russia Links, Wiretap Claims Bogus

920×920
now playing

High Court Nominee To Face Daylong Questioning In Senate

GTY_hacking_jtm_140904_16x9_608
now playing

Ban Aimed At Electronics In Cabins Of Some US-Bound Flights

HIT AND RUN-3
now playing

Manslaughter Charge Filed In Spring Break Hit-And-Run Death Of Los Fresnos Woman

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Fronton Shooting Victims Identified

Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Three Charged In Connection With Teenage Runaway's Death

(AP) – Lawyers for a Texas teenager who used an “affluenza” defense in a fatal drunken-driving wreck have turned to the Texas Supreme Court in an effort to secure his release from jail.

The motion filed Friday on behalf of 19-year-old Ethan Couch argues that a judge had no authority to sentence Couch to nearly two years in jail after his case was moved from juvenile to adult court.

Couch’s attorneys argue that the judge only had jurisdiction over criminal cases and that juvenile matters are civil.

Couch was given 10 years’ probation after killing four people in a 2013 wreck. He later violated his probation.

A defense expert invoked the term “affluenza” in arguing during the sentencing phase of the teenager’s trial that he was coddled into a sense of irresponsibility.

Related posts:

  1. Man Brought To Jail On Trespass Charge Dies
  2. Accidents At Central Texas Train Crossings Down Sharply
  3. Weslaco Area Woman Charged In Deadly Dog Dispute
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
COURT JUDGE GAVEL

Texas Woman Forced 14-Year-Old Into Prostitution

Fred Cruz 0
Generic%20court,%20gavel,%20lawsuit,%20arraignment,%20judgment_34273926_3166027_ver1_0_640_360

Three Charged In Connection With Teenage Runaway’s Death

jsalinas 0
eddie lucio and Lois Kolkhorst

Political Deal Reportedly Secured Senator Lucio’s Support Of Bathroom Bill

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video