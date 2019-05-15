TEXAS

Texas Ag Commissioner Calls On Austin Mayor To Skip Event With Rep. Omar

The state Agriculture Commissioner is calling for the mayor of Austin to cancel his appearance at a weekend event that will include Rep. Ilhan Omar.

The Minnesota Democrat is the keynote speaker at Saturday night’s Annual Austin Citywide Iftar Dinner, a Muslim celebration. Mayor Steve Adler is the guest of honor, but Sid Miller is urging him to skip it.

Omar, one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress, has been criticized for recent anti-Semitic comments and remarks that downplayed the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

