Texas Ag Commissioner Warns About Chinese Seeds

Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller is warning Texans not to plant those seeds coming from China.

Hundreds of people nationwide, including Texas residents, have received unsolicited packages from China containing bags of seeds. Miller is concerned the seeds could be an invasive species, so he’s warning folks not to plant them but to send them in for testing.

Miller says the packages are probably part of an online fake product review scam, but he advises people to treat the packages as though they’re radioactive.