Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement
Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

Texas AG Wants Inmate On Death Row Despite Rare Agreement

(AP) – Texas’ Attorney General is pushing to keep an inmate on death row despite prosecutors and defense lawyers agreeing that the man is intellectually disabled and shouldn’t be executed.

The Houston Chronicle reports that the state Attorney General’s Office asked to take over death row inmate Bobby James Moore’s case on Wednesday.  The request to replace the district attorney on the case comes a day after Harris County prosecutors sided with Moore in a U.S. Supreme Court filing.  It’s unusual for prosecutors in a death penalty case to agree with the defense that a defendant should be spared from execution.

The attorney general criticized the DA’s reversal of a past position that Moore is mentally capable enough to execute.  Moore was convicted of fatally shooting a Houston grocery store clerk in 1980 during a robbery.

