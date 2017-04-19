Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education is voting again this week on revised science curriculums requiring students to “evaluate scientific explanations” on the “complexity” of human cells and on the origin of DNA.

That’s language which academics say deliberately casts doubt on the theory of evolution.

It’s been cheered by religious conservatives, however. They argue it encourages high school students to think critically about science.

In February, the board scrapped anti-evolution rules asking students to consider “all sides” of scientific theory. But critics worry the new curriculum still injects religious ideology into classrooms and could make students believe God helped create human life.

The board’s 10 Democrats and five Republicans will vote on the new curriculum on Wednesday and then again Friday. They can still make changes either time.