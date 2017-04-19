Home TEXAS Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution
Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

0
0
GettyImages-91333694-lab-microscope-generic
now viewing

Texas Again Voting On Science Lessons Challenging Evolution

AMERICAN AIRLINES
now playing

American Airlines Attendants To Get 1.6 Percent Pay Increase

Adrian Vicente Castillo
now playing

Man Indicted In Motel Shooting That Wounded 7

George HW Bush, 91,
now playing

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston

d86fc5b7-33a4-4cd7-83d9-9e983b98b011-large16x9_handcuffs_policelights_mgn_photo
now playing

Valley Man Charged In 3-Year-Old Murder

Aaron Hernandez
now playing

The Latest: Hernandez's Murder Conviction Could Be Tossed

Governor Gang Violence
now playing

Texas Governor Gives First Clear Support For 'Bathroom Bill'

920×920 (8)
now playing

EPA Seeks To Scuttle Cleanup Of Coal Power Plant Pollution

1492592637687
now playing

German EU Lawmaker Hopes For Compromise With UK

a292e90411cb42b3a32d0bce2b92fcab-a2d3d7e440324e0587a4224bb533d672-0
now playing

Viewership Of 'O'Reilly Factor' Drops Without Bill O'Reilly

58f23ede5124c9de30fafef6-800
now playing

Trump Administration Says Iran Complying With Nuclear Deal

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education is voting again this week on revised science curriculums requiring students to “evaluate scientific explanations” on the “complexity” of human cells and on the origin of DNA.

That’s language which academics say deliberately casts doubt on the theory of evolution.

It’s been cheered by religious conservatives, however. They argue it encourages high school students to think critically about science.

In February, the board scrapped anti-evolution rules asking students to consider “all sides” of scientific theory. But critics worry the new curriculum still injects religious ideology into classrooms and could make students believe God helped create human life.

The board’s 10 Democrats and five Republicans will vote on the new curriculum on Wednesday and then again Friday. They can still make changes either time.

Related posts:

  1. San Benito Schools Superintendent Leaving
  2. ZAK CANTU
  3. Man Charged In Suspected Drunk Driving Crash That Killed Wife Of Former State Official
  4. Texas Governor Gives First Clear Support For ‘Bathroom Bill’
Related Posts
AMERICAN AIRLINES

American Airlines Attendants To Get 1.6 Percent Pay Increase

jsalinas 0
Adrian Vicente Castillo

Man Indicted In Motel Shooting That Wounded 7

jsalinas 0
George HW Bush, 91,

Former President George H.W. Bush Hospitalized In Houston

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video