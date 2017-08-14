Home TEXAS Texas A&M Criticizes White Nationalist Planning Campus Rally
Texas A&M Criticizes White Nationalist Planning Campus Rally
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas A&M Criticizes White Nationalist Planning Campus Rally

0
0
State_Police_Riot_Gear_TAMU_TT
now viewing

Texas A&M Criticizes White Nationalist Planning Campus Rally

FILE PHOTO: The logo for internet company GoDaddy inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas California
now playing

GoDaddy Boots White Nationalist Site After Protest Violence

170516-marcus-hutchins-0537_57c5d7b478ad58c9943067fc7e5247ce.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000
now playing

British Cybersecurity Expert Expected In Court On US Charges

8d88e9080aad4bf0acd6c2c583d0138d-780×522
now playing

After Failure Of SC Nuke Plant, Backers Seek Federal Aid

cd1e65c55c5ac08b63224df7a12701f1–obama-news-barack-obama-
now playing

17 Immigrants Rescued From Locked Trailer At Edinburg Truck Stop

45db7c5554f247c7b27647d7799447cb-780×520
now playing

A Stronger Medicaid Emerges From GOP Health Overhaul Debate

Trump China Trade
now playing

Trump To Seek Trade Probe Of China Amid NKorea Tensions

150318172835-orig-mclaughlin-what-is-a-solar-eclipse-00005317-exlarge-169
now playing

More Than Spectacle: Eclipses Create Science And So Can You

Donald Trump
now playing

Pressure, Criticism Mount For Trump After Charlottesville

charlottesville-protest-august-2017
now playing

Armed Militia, Clergy, More Unite Against White Nationalists

MEXICO VIOLENCE MEXICO KILLINGS
now playing

At Least 4 People Shot, Killed In Mexican Resort Of Acapulco

(AP) – Texas A&M University has criticized the views of a white nationalist who is planning a “white lives matter” rally on campus next month.

A&M spokeswoman Amy Smith told The Battalion student newspaper that Preston Wiginton’s rhetoric is “counter to the core values of Texas A&M.”

Smith said in an earlier statement to The Dallas Morning News that the university didn’t invite any white nationalists, but that it can’t stop them from coming. She says anyone can reserve space on the public university’s campus.

Wiginton says he’s invited prominent white nationalist Richard Spencer to address the rally. It’s not clear if Spencer will attend.

Wiginton, a former A&M student, says he was inspired by the weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia, at which a vehicle plowed into a group of counterprotesters, killing at least one and injuring 19.

Related posts:

  1. GoDaddy Boots White Nationalist Site After Protest Violence
  2. Police Identify Helicopter, Troopers In Crash
  3. 3 Dead, Dozens Injured, Amid Violent White Nationalist Rally
  4. Armed Militia, Clergy, More Unite Against White Nationalists
Related Posts
FILE PHOTO: The logo for internet company GoDaddy inc is shown on a computer screen in this illustration photo in Encinitas California

GoDaddy Boots White Nationalist Site After Protest Violence

Roxanne Garcia 0
170516-marcus-hutchins-0537_57c5d7b478ad58c9943067fc7e5247ce.nbcnews-ux-2880-1000

British Cybersecurity Expert Expected In Court On US Charges

Roxanne Garcia 0
8d88e9080aad4bf0acd6c2c583d0138d-780×522

After Failure Of SC Nuke Plant, Backers Seek Federal Aid

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video