Home TEXAS Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases
Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases
TEXAS
0

Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases

0
0
TEXAS A&M
now viewing

Texas A&M Facing Criticism Over Sexual Misconduct Cases

Border+patrol33
now playing

Border Patrol Arrests Drop Sharply In June

WATER FAUCET
now playing

Iran Says 230 People Poisoned By Untreated Water

CANADA TARIFF
now playing

Canada Tariffs On US Goods From Ketchup To Lawn Mowers Begin

Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Oxon Hill, Maryland
now playing

Bolton: US Has Plan To Dismantle NK Nuclear Program In Year

President Trump meets with bipartisan members of the Senate
now playing

Zero Tolerance Sowed Confusion From Start

IDENTITY THEFT
now playing

Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112-Year-Old Man

Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud
now playing

Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

accidental shooting-1
now playing

Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

fema_logo
now playing

FEMA Officials Touring Flood Ravaged Areas Of The Valley

MEXICO BORDER WALL
now playing

Valley School District Ok's Land Survey Believed To Be For Border Wall

(AP) – Records show that Texas A&M University since 2003 has allowed 20 students who were held responsible for sexual misconduct to continue attending classes.

A review of thousands of student misconduct hearings by the Houston Chronicle comes as Texas’ largest public university faces criticism for its handling of sexual misconduct cases at the flagship campus.

Several current and former students came forward last month after a student publicly accused the university of not doing enough to punish her alleged assaulter. The newspaper found that a total of 51 students since 2003 have been held responsible for sexual abuse, sexual contact or sexual assault.  Ten students were expelled and 21 were suspended.

Texas A&M President Michael Young has announced that an outside firm will review how the school investigates sexual assault allegations.

Related posts:

  1. ROXANNE FLORES
  2. Retail Gasoline Prices In Texas Drop 4 Cents Per Gallon
  3. PSJA Educator Jailed In Alleged Sexual Abuse Of A Student
  4. Texas’ Republican Governor Urges Trump To Scrap Tariffs
Related Posts
IDENTITY THEFT

Identity Thief Drains Bank Account Of 112-Year-Old Man

jsalinas 0
Former Republican county chairman Michael Cloud

Cloud Wins Texas Race To Succeed Farenthold

jsalinas 0
accidental shooting-1

Driver Shot By Man Whose Rifle Fired As He Cleaned It

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video