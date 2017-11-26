Home TEXAS Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons
Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons

0
0
KEVIN SUMLIN
now viewing

Texas A&M Has Fired Coach Kevin Sumlin After Six Winning Seasons

DEADLY FIRE
now playing

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

arrest187
now playing

Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting
now playing

Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg

f8cf1785-35b4-4382-9ade-5a63c7b95d06-large16x9_Fatal_CrashMGN
now playing

Harlingen Man Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Car Crash

WOMEN IN INFANTRY COMBAT
now playing

Women Get Chance To 'one-up' The Men In Mixed Infantry Units

NETANYAHU AND TRUMP
now playing

Israel Races To Head Off UN Settlement 'blacklist'

VACCINES REACH YEMEN EASING SAUDI BLOCKADE
now playing

Vaccines Reach Yemen After Easing Of Saudi-Led Blockade

CONYERS
now playing

Conyers Steps Aside From Top Spot On Judiciary

Mugabe was relieved after quitting, Zimbabwean mediator says
now playing

Mugabe Was Relieved After Quitting, Zimbabwean Mediator Says

COMPUTER HACKER
now playing

FBI Didn't Tell US Targets As Russian Hackers Hunted Emails

(AP) – The first black head coach in program history was 51-26 and never had a losing season. But his first year at A&M was his best, and he never could come close to matching it.

In 2012, Sumlin had a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback in Johnny Manziel and ushered in the program’s move from the Big 12 to the Southeastern Conference by going 11-2. That earned him a new contract and $5 million per year salary, but the Aggies have not won more than nine games since.

The Aggies ended their regular season on Saturday by losing to LSU. They dropped to 7-5 and finish 4-4 in the SEC for the fourth time under Sumlin.   The 53-year-old Sumlin had two years left on his contract.

Related posts:

  1. Harlingen Man Killed In Thanksgiving Weekend Car Crash
  2. Trial Starting For Ex-Priest, 84, For Woman’s 1960 Killing
  3. Man Punches Police Officer At Traffic Stop
  4. Man Charged In Texas Trooper’s Shooting Death
Related Posts
DEADLY FIRE

Couple, 2 Children, Identified As Dallas-Area Fire Victims

jsalinas 0
arrest187

Harlingen Woman Arrested Last Week Was Set To Testify Against Indicted State Senator

jsalinas 0
e2753a4c-e3c5-4a50-87a1-ef8ee3ab6368-Deadly20shooting

Two Killed In Robbery Of Illegal Gambling Operation In Edinburg

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video