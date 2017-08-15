Texas A&M Says Planned Rally Posed Security Risk

(AP) – Texas A&M University says it is canceling a planned “white lives matter” rally on its campus next month “because of concerns about the safety of its students, faculty, staff, and the public.”

Attempting to organize the event on Sept. 11 was a former A&M student who said he was inspired by the weekend’s “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. But, in a statement Monday evening, the university says, “Linking the tragedy of Charlottesville with the Texas A&M event creates a major security risk on our campus.” It added that the “daylong event would provide disruption to our class schedules and to student, faculty and staff movement.”

The university also said its “support of the First Amendment and the freedom of speech cannot be questioned.”