Texas A&M System Bans e-Cigarettes Amid US Vaping Illnesses

(AP) – Texas A&M University is banning e-cigarettes from all its campuses because of the health risks associated with smoking them.

Chancellor John Sharp announced Tuesday that the ban will be effective “as soon as possible.” The ban extends to students, faculty and staff at 11 universities and across eight state agencies. Sharp says smoking is already prohibited in most areas on campus, but the vape ban is “mandatory and expanded to every inch of the Texas A&M System.”

Hundreds of serious lung injuries were reported in people who use e-cigarettes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention found more than 1,000 cases nationwide as of Tuesday, including at least 18 deaths.

The University of Texas banned vaping and tobacco products at its 14 institutions in 2017.