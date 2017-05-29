Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

(AP) – Texas lawmakers have given final approval to a ban on drones over sports stadiums and correctional facilities. A measure making it a crime to fly unmanned aircraft over sports arenas holding at least 30,000 people, jails or prisons passed the Legislature on Sunday night. The final version of the bill also prohibits drones over immigrant detention centers.

Starting Sep. 1, operating a drone intentionally over such a facility will be punishable by up to six months in jail. The regulation is designed to protect the public from weapons that drones could possibly carry, and to prevent drones from sneaking drugs or contraband to inmates. But opponents say the federal – not state – government is charged with overseeing airspace, and worry the bill could stifle the booming drone industry.