Home TEXAS Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons
Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons
TEXAS
0

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

0
0
aerial+drone
now viewing

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

MEXICO VIGILANTES
now playing

Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes

TEST SCHOOL EXAM
now playing

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360
now playing

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision

Rep. Matt Rinaldi
now playing

Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense

CONFEDERATE FLAG
now playing

Old South Monument Backers Embrace "Confederate Catechism"

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Accused Shooter Faces Capital Murder Charge

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas' Immigration Crackdown

Congress Russia Sanctions
now playing

Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris

sexual assault
now playing

Edinburg Teacher Jailed On Sex Assault Charge Involving Student

(AP) – Texas lawmakers have given final approval to a ban on drones over sports stadiums and correctional facilities.  A measure making it a crime to fly unmanned aircraft over sports arenas holding at least 30,000 people, jails or prisons passed the Legislature on Sunday night. The final version of the bill also prohibits drones over immigrant detention centers.

Starting Sep. 1, operating a drone intentionally over such a facility will be punishable by up to six months in jail.  The regulation is designed to protect the public from weapons that drones could possibly carry, and to prevent drones from sneaking drugs or contraband to inmates.  But opponents say the federal – not state – government is charged with overseeing airspace, and worry the bill could stifle the booming drone industry.

Related posts:

  1. Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Fading As Legislative Session Wraps Up
  2. Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System
  3. Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students
  4. Texas Approves Bill To Allow Guns Near School In Parked Cars
Related Posts
TEST SCHOOL EXAM

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

jsalinas 0
apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

jsalinas 0
greg-abbott-tx-governor

Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video