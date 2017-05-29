Home TEXAS Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System
Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System
TEXAS
0

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

0
0
apple%20on%20top%20of%20school%20books_102112_3158477_ver1_0_640_360
now viewing

Texas Approves Overhauling A-F School Accountability System

MEXICO VIGILANTES
now playing

Mexican Authorities Says They Sympathize With Vigilantes

aerial+drone
now playing

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

TEST SCHOOL EXAM
now playing

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

greg-abbott-tx-governor
now playing

Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision

Rep. Matt Rinaldi
now playing

Republican Says Shooting Threat Was Self-Defense

CONFEDERATE FLAG
now playing

Old South Monument Backers Embrace "Confederate Catechism"

FATAL SHOOTINGS DEADLY SHOOTING
now playing

Accused Shooter Faces Capital Murder Charge

IMMIGRATION
now playing

Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas' Immigration Crackdown

Congress Russia Sanctions
now playing

Putin Visits New Orthodox Church In Paris

sexual assault
now playing

Edinburg Teacher Jailed On Sex Assault Charge Involving Student

(AP) – The Texas Legislature has approved an overhaul of an academic accountability rating system that issues schools and school districts A to F letter grades.  The grading scale only passed last session and hasn’t even been fully implemented, but has been criticized by teachers and classroom advocates – and even some conservative groups that promoted it originally.

The system currently grades schools on five categories and relies heavily on student performance on state-mandated standardized tests. The bipartisan bill cuts the graded categories to three, applies differently to different grades and focuses on student achievement and progress beyond standardized tests.  It passed the Legislature late Sunday and now goes to Gov. Greg Abbott.  Top Republicans say grades are easy for parents to understand, but opponents worry that F-rated school stigmatize their students.

Related posts:

  1. Texas Approves Bill To Allow Guns Near School In Parked Cars
  2. Some Fight, Others Flee Over Texas’ Immigration Crackdown
  3. Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students
  4. Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons
Related Posts
aerial+drone

Texas Approves Banning Drones Over Stadiums, Prisons

jsalinas 0
TEST SCHOOL EXAM

Texas Approves Extending Exam Reprieve For Some Students

jsalinas 0
greg-abbott-tx-governor

Are 140 Days Enough? Abbott Delays Special Session Decision

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video