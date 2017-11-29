Texas Asks For $90M To Delay CHIP End

(AP) – Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s administration is asking for $90 million more in federal funding in hopes of delaying sending health insurance cancellation notices to nearly half a million children.

The Dallas Morning News reports that Texas will end its Children’s Health Insurance Program on Jan. 31 unless it gets such funding. The state would send notices about the program’s termination to affected families days before Christmas. The state Health and Human Services Commission requested $90 million from the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services so the program can continue in Texas through February. The federal agency has until Dec. 9 to decide. Congress let the program’s funding expire in September.

Texas’ program covers more than 400,000 children whose parents have too high an income to qualify for Medicaid, but make less than 200 percent of the federal poverty level.