Texas Attorney General Admonishes Rio Grande Valley Cities Over Plastic Bans

He’s already given a verbal warning, but now Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is putting it in writing.

Paxton has sent a letter to 11 cities, including three in the Valley, telling them their plastic bag ban ordinances are unenforceable. The letters come less than two weeks after the Texas Supreme Court decided that local bans on plastic bags are illegal – ruling in a Laredo case that they conflict with state law regulating solid waste disposal.

The three cities in the Valley that have passed plastic bag bans are South Padre Island, Laguna Vista, and Brownsville, which in 2010 was the first city in Texas to do so. Paxton has previously warned the cities they will face legal action if the continue to enforce their bag ban ordinances.