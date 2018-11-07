Home LOCAL Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest
Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest
Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest

Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a Texas Attorney General’s opinion on whether it must release the blood-alcohol content recorded following the drunk driving arrest of Brownsville Representative Rene Oliveira.

The Brownsville Herald reports that in the request, the D-A’s office argues the information is not subject to disclosure because it concerns a pending criminal investigation and prosecution. However, court records show that Oliveira was hit with the specific charge of DWI with a blood-alcohol content greater than point-one-five percent.   The Texas Legislature approved that charge in 2011 to toughen the punishment against very drunk drivers.

Oliveira was arrested the night of April 28th after he rear-ended a car at a Brownsville intersection. The arrest came as the longtime District 37 Representative was in a runoff race for re-election, which he lost a little more than three weeks later to Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez.

