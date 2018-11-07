Texas Attorney General Asked To Rule On Issue Related To Local Lawmaker’s DWI Arrest

The Cameron County District Attorney’s Office is seeking a Texas Attorney General’s opinion on whether it must release the blood-alcohol content recorded following the drunk driving arrest of Brownsville Representative Rene Oliveira.

The Brownsville Herald reports that in the request, the D-A’s office argues the information is not subject to disclosure because it concerns a pending criminal investigation and prosecution. However, court records show that Oliveira was hit with the specific charge of DWI with a blood-alcohol content greater than point-one-five percent. The Texas Legislature approved that charge in 2011 to toughen the punishment against very drunk drivers.

Oliveira was arrested the night of April 28th after he rear-ended a car at a Brownsville intersection. The arrest came as the longtime District 37 Representative was in a runoff race for re-election, which he lost a little more than three weeks later to Cameron County Commissioner Alex Dominguez.