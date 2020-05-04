Texas Attorney General Clarifies Vote By Mail Rules

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is clarifying what is meant by “vote by mail due to disability.”

The San Marcos Corridor News reports that Paxton says the state’s election code provides for those who are ill with COVID-19 or another malady the prohibits them from moving about freely to claim a disability and obtain a mail-in ballot. He also clarifies that those who are afraid of getting COVID-19 but don’t have it, cannot make the same claim.

Paxton says, “Mail ballots based on disability are specifically reserved for those who are legitimately ill and cannot vote in-person without assistance or jeopardizing their health.”