Home TEXAS Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To Houston
Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To Houston
TEXAS
0

Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To Houston

0
0
Ken+Paxton
now viewing

Texas Attorney General’s Criminal Trial Moved To Houston

tomas yarrington
now playing

Local Congressman Calls For Indicted Ex-Tamaulipas Governor To Be Extradited To U.S.

texas-floods
now playing

Texas: 1 Person, Vehicle Missing In Fort Hood Flooding

DRUG BUST
now playing

Mexico Finds Indoor Opium Poppy 'grow house'

homocide investigation
now playing

Mystery Still Surrounds The Death Of Nahomi Rodriguez

GAY MARRIAGE
now playing

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

JEFF SESSIONS
now playing

Sessions Outlines Border Enforcement Plan

SCHOOL SHOOTING
now playing

Boy Killed In School Shooting Had Previously Survived Heart Surgery

SYRIA MAP
now playing

Official: 12,000 People To Be Moved In Syria

SEAN SPICER
now playing

Spicer Suggests Even Hitler Didn't Use Chemical Weapons

PLANE MAKES EMERGENCY LANDING NOSE DOWN IN MAIN
now playing

Plane Makes Emergency Landing On Highway, Ends Up Nose-Down

(AP) – A judge has moved the criminal trial of Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to Houston after uprooting the case from the Republican’s hometown.

State District Judge George Gallagher made the decision Tuesday after special prosecutors argued they couldn’t get a fair trial in the conservative Dallas suburb of McKinney, where Paxton lives. Paxton was indicted in 2015 on felony securities fraud charges over allegations he duped investors in a tech startup.

His trial was originally scheduled for May before the judge granted a venue change. A new trial date hasn’t been set.   Gallagher says he chose Harris County because it can accommodate the trial and because attorneys on both sides are based in Houston.   Paxton has pleaded not guilty. If convicted, he faces 5 to 99 years in prison.

Related posts:

  1. Change Of Venue Motion Filed In Irene Garza Murder Case
  2. Abbott: New Texas Anti-Gang Effort Separate From Immigration
  3. 5th Person Dies Of Wounds From Murder-Suicide
  4. Official: 12,000 People To Be Moved In Syria
Related Posts
texas-floods

Texas: 1 Person, Vehicle Missing In Fort Hood Flooding

jsalinas 0
GAY MARRIAGE

Texas Bill Lets Officials Deny Issuing Gay Marriage Licenses

jsalinas 0
Christina June Peyton

Woman Gets Prison For Murder Plot Against Daughter’s Beau

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video