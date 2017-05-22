Home TEXAS Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids
Texas Bathroom Bill Could Expose Secrets Of Transgender Kids
(AP) – A bill headed for passage in the Texas Legislature could force schools to reveal the identities of some transgender students.

Some schools have quietly agreed to parents’ requests to keep their children’s birth genders secret. If adopted, the measure would require teachers to send students to the bathroom of the gender listed on their birth certificates. That could shock classmates. The state attorney general could sue any district that does not comply.

Joanna Smith is the mother of a 7-year-old transgender boy. She says her son would be ashamed to be outed. She plans to pull him out of school if the bill becomes law.  Currently, each school and school district determines how to handle students whose birth genders are secret.

