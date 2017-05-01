Home TEXAS Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session
Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session
TEXAS
0

Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session

0
0
republican-lt-gov-dan-patrick
now viewing

Texas ‘bathroom bill’ Unveiled Ahead Of 2017 Session

crime generic
now playing

Police: Texas Man Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under Belly Fat

Zika-Pregnant Women
now playing

Despite Several Local Transmissions, Still No Zika-Infected Mosquitos Found

photo-of-nueces-county-district-attorney-mark-gonzalez-being-sworn-in
now playing

South Texas Prosecutor Sworn In Wearing Cowboys Jersey

VANDALISM GENERIC
now playing

School Target Of Spray-Painted Racist Graffiti

homeless-vets-veterans
now playing

As Obama Leaves Office, Goal On Homeless Veterans Goes Unmet

christopher-wilkins-faces-lethal-injection
now playing

Inmate To Die Next Week For Fort Worth Killings Loses Appeal

GAS PRICES
now playing

Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up To Start 2017

expressway-83-and-becentennial-interchange-the-monitor-photo
now playing

Reconstruction Of Expwy 83/Bicentennial Interchange Underway

smoke-ban
now playing

Two More Valley Cities Pass Sweeping Public Smoking Bans

board-member-carl-paladino
now playing

School Board Votes To Hire Lawyer To Remove Trump Supporter

(AP) – Texas lawmakers will decide whether to embrace an issue that caused a national uproar in North Carolina – banning transgendered people from using the bathroom of their choice.

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, a top social conservative voice in the state, unveiled the proposed law Thursday at a news conference.  Patrick says the “Privacy Protection Act” is a top priority for the GOP-controlled Legislature, which convenes next week.  Lawmakers likely will support it, even though Texas’ largest business lobbying group says it and other anti-gay rights proposals could cost the state up to $8.5 billion and 100,000-plus jobs.

North Carolina faced boycotts, and potentially billions of dollars in lost state revenue, after passing its own version last year.   A Virginia lawmaker introduced similar legislation this week.

Related posts:

  1. Texas, Nationwide Retail Gasoline Prices Up To Start 2017
  2. 2 Texas Lawmakers Seek To Tighten Public Records Law
  3. Judge Asks If Texas Fetal Remains Rules Override Current Law
  4. Syrian State TV: Car Bomb Kills 9 In Government-Held Town
Related Posts
crime generic

Police: Texas Man Caught With Cocaine Hidden Under Belly Fat

jsalinas 0
photo-of-nueces-county-district-attorney-mark-gonzalez-being-sworn-in

South Texas Prosecutor Sworn In Wearing Cowboys Jersey

jsalinas 0
VANDALISM GENERIC

School Target Of Spray-Painted Racist Graffiti

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video