Home TEXAS Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook
Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook
TEXAS
0

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

0
0
CLASSROOM SCHOOL TEACHER
now viewing

Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

murder
now playing

Man Facing Murder Charges In Woman's Death In McAllen

Brownsville fire chief Carlos Elizondo
now playing

Suspended Brownsville Fire Chief Pleads Not Guilty To Theft Charges

CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES
now playing

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

Juli Briskman FLIPPED BIRD AT PRES TRUMP MOTORCADE
now playing

Woman Fired After Being Photographed Giving Middle Finger To Presidential Motorcade

ROY HALLODAY
now playing

Eyewitness Says Roy Halladay Flew Low Before Fatal Crash

kidnapping
now playing

Kidnapping Warrant Out For Missing Brownsville Girl

CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING
now playing

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

PHIL MURPHY NEW JERSEY NEW GOV
now playing

New Jersey's New Governor Thanks Supporters

Minneapolis elects transgender woman to City Council ANDREA JENKINS
now playing

Minneapolis Elects Transgender Woman To City Council

RARE SKIN DISEASE GENE THERAPY
now playing

Boy With Rare Disease Gets Brand New Skin With Gene Therapy

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education for the second year has rejected a Mexican-American studies textbook, with members arguing this time the book wasn’t expansive enough.  Wednesday’s vote was preliminary and a formal decision will come later, but there was no indication the board’s decision will change.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that one board member, Ruben Cortez, argued the panel should have given authors more time to offer textbooks after rejecting the first book last year.  The board spurned that first book after experts said it was rife with factual errors and anti-Hispanic bias.

Three years ago, the Republican-controlled board refused to create a full Mexican-American studies course for the state. Instead, it asked publishers to submit proposed ethnic studies textbooks that high schools could use to create their own courses.

Related posts:

  1. Mexican Citizen Facing Execution For Killing Cousin
  2. $10,000 Reward In Case Of Child Found On Texas Beach
  3. Harlingen VA Medical Center Ranked Among The Lowest In Texas
  4. Texas Authorities: We Won’t Mention Shooter’s Name Again
Related Posts
CHURCH SHOOTING CROSSES

Company Seeks To Give Free Caskets For Victims

jsalinas 0
CHURCH SHOOTING TEXAS SUTHERLAND SPRINGS SHOOTING

Officials Release Church Shooting Victims List

jsalinas 0
TEXAS CAPITOL

Texans Approve 7 Proposed Amendments To State Constitution

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video