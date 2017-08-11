Texas Board Again Rejects Mexican-American Studies Textbook

(AP) – The Texas Board of Education for the second year has rejected a Mexican-American studies textbook, with members arguing this time the book wasn’t expansive enough. Wednesday’s vote was preliminary and a formal decision will come later, but there was no indication the board’s decision will change.

The Austin American-Statesman reports that one board member, Ruben Cortez, argued the panel should have given authors more time to offer textbooks after rejecting the first book last year. The board spurned that first book after experts said it was rife with factual errors and anti-Hispanic bias.

Three years ago, the Republican-controlled board refused to create a full Mexican-American studies course for the state. Instead, it asked publishers to submit proposed ethnic studies textbooks that high schools could use to create their own courses.